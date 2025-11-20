Diksha Dagar clinches golf gold as India adds multiple medals at Deaflympics 2025

India’s medal tally at the Deaflympics 2025 continued to rise on Tuesday, highlighted by Diksha Dagar’s successful defence of her gold medal in golf and Mahit Sandhu’s podium finish in shooting.

The performances further strengthened India’s presence across multiple disciplines at the ongoing Games.

Diksha, one of the country’s leading golfers, produced a composed display to finish 11 under par overall and retain the gold she won in the previous edition. The achievement also reinforces her unique status as the only golfer in the world to have competed at both the Olympic Games and the Deaflympics.

Her medal record at the event now stands at three: silver in 2017 followed by back-to-back gold medals in 2021 and 2025.

In shooting, Mahit Sandhu delivered another strong result for India with a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone event. She registered a score of 246.1 in the final to secure the podium position. Earlier in the day, Sandhu dominated the qualification round, setting both a Deaflympics Qualification Record and a World Record with a total of 619.7.

Her consistency across stages marked one of the standout displays in the shooting events so far.

India’s shooters have been among the most prolific medal contributors at this year’s Games, and Sandhu’s performance added to the momentum generated through a series of disciplined and high-scoring outings by the contingent.

With more events underway, India’s campaign continues to gather pace as athletes push for final-round appearances and further podium finishes.