Anirban Lahiri makes a final dash; finishes second in Adelaide Liv event

A week after finishing second in Vietnam, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a big dash in the third and final round of the Liv Series event by finishing a creditable second again.

Lahiri, nine-under after two rounds of three-under and six-under, closed with seven-under to total 16-under.

Talor Gooch, 31, who shot 62-62 on the first two days, dropped four shots in four holes in the middle of the round but held on to card of one-over 73 and win at 19-under by three shots.

Lahiri, who started on the second hole, went to eight-under after 16 holes but closed with a par and bogey and finished seven-under for the day.

In the team event, 4Aces led by Dustin Johnson (13-under) and comprising Pat Perez (15-under), Peter Uihlein (14-under) and Patrick Reed (15-under) were the winners, while Lahiri's team Crushers finished fifth.

There was a stage when Lahiri was just two shots behind with two to play and Gooch was in danger of losing a 10-shot lead that he began with in the third round.

As Gooch finished with five pars, Lahiri dropped a shot on his last hole and ended second.

Cam Smith shot six-under to finish tied third alongside Patrick Reed, Cameron Tringale and Pat Perez, all of whom totalled 15-under.