Anirban Lahiri makes 2nd place finish at LIV Golf Bedminister

Lahiri, the only Indian competing in the Liv Series, fired an aggregate of 5-under (74-64-70) at the event to finish behind Australia's Cameron Smith (66-67-68), who aggregated 12-under.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Source: PGA Tour)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 Aug 2023 4:29 AM GMT

Top Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a second-place finish at the LIV Golf Bedminister, which earned him a big paycheque.

Lahiri, the only Indian competing in the Liv Series, fired an aggregate of 5-under (74-64-70) at the event to finish behind Australia's Cameron Smith (66-67-68), who aggregated 12-under.

He got a paycheque of $2.25 million for his second-place finish but it also included $375,000 as his share of the prize money in the team event. Smith, on the other hand, won $4 million for his title triumph.

Smith's team Rippers also clinched the team title, while Lahiri's side, led by Bryson DeChambeau, was second.

Notably, it was the third runner-up finish for Lahiri on the LIV Golf Tour. He was second at the Boston Invitational in 2022 and again finished runners-up in Adelaide.

Lahiri has had four more top-20 finishes and is currently 15th in the Player standings.

Diksha Dagar impresses

Meanwhile, youngster Diksha Dagar registered the best-ever show by an Indian woman golfer at a major as she finished her Women's British Open campaign at tied-21st while compatriot Aditi Ashok signed off at tied-40 position.

Diksha, a two-time LET winner, who produced a fine effort on the back nine of the second round to make her first cut in a Major two days earlier, closed the week with another superb back-nine show.

After a 2-over on the front nine, Diksha was 3-under for the back nine for a 1-under scorecard. With rounds of 74-71-72-71, she totalled even par 288 for four days.

Aditi, playing her seventh Women’s Open, shot a second straight 75 to fall to T-40 with rounds of 72-69-75-75. She was T-9 at the halfway stage of the tournament but slipped over the weekend.

With PTI inputs

