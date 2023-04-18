Golf: Rs 1 crore Ahmedabad Open from Wednesday

The inaugural Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship will take place at the Glade One Golf Resort and Club here from Wednesday and carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore. The golf course designed by Gary Player is a testament to the versatility of the world’s leading golf course design firm.

Each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.

The first two rounds will comprise of nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise of 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The PGTI sanctioned tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat, Viraj Madappa, Om Prakash Chouhan, Honey Baisoya, Sachin Baisoya, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Karan Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind.

The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa and Swayam Ambalia. The third amateur in the field is Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav Shah of Australia.