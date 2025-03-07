Ahmedabad Open Golf: N Thangaraja coasts to win after clinical final round

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja coasted to a grand five-shot win after a clinical final round performance of one-over 73 at the INR 1 crore Ahmedabad Open 2025 presented by IndusInd Bank played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

The 43-year-old Thangaraja (65-73-69-73), the third-round leader by five shots, capitalized on his comfortable overnight advantage with a clinical 73 as he totaled eight-under 280 for the week.

Thanga, who secured his fifth PGTI title and his first win since 2023, picked up the winning cheque worth INR 15 lakh that propelled him from seventh to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (72-70-70-73) also struck a last round of 73 to end the week as runner-up at a total of three-under 285.

Italy’s Michele Ortolani (68-74-72-72) came in third at two-under 286 after he posted a fourth-round score of 72.

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh (72) and Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta (75) finished tied fourth at one-under 287.

N Thangaraja, who set the bar in round one before regaining his lead once again in round three, had a relatively quiet fourth day as he knocked in one birdie and conceded two bogeys. Thanga made his only birdie of the day on the Par-5 sixth hole where he landed his chip within four feet of the pin.

The Colombo resident played a steady round as he didn’t seem in any kind of trouble for most part of the day. Thanga dropped shots only towards the end on the 16th and 17th when he had already taken a daunting eight-shot lead and his victory was a foregone conclusion.

Thanga said, “I made a solid start and when the gap between myself and the rest continued to widen, I realized that I didn’t need to do anything fancy. I then looked to play regulation golf trying to hit most fairways and greens. After the front-nine, I was quite confident of victory.

“I think my mastery over the low shot really helped me in the windy conditions this week. Even though it was not windy in round four, the performances of the first three rounds which featured a lot of low shots helped me lay the foundation for this win. It’s good to have a win early in the season as it gives momentum for the rest of the year.”

Yashas Chandra, who secured his fourth runner-up finish on the PGTI, capped the week with a round of 73 punctuated by four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.