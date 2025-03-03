Golf: Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship 2025 tees-off on March 4

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the second edition of the Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship presented by IndusInd Bank at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad from March 4 – 7, 2025. The event carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

IndusInd Bank is the Presenting Partner for the event, Gujarat Tourism is the Associate Sponsor, and Kensville Golf & Country Club is the Host Venue. The Pro-Am will follow the main event on March 8.

Gujarat Tourism’s association with the event presents a great opportunity to promote one of the top golfing venues of Gujarat - Kensville Golf & Country Club. The promotion of Gujarat’s leading golfing venues will help tap into the immense potential for golf tourism in the state.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals, such as Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa S, and Sachin Baisoya, to name a few.

The foreign players in the field include Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Md Somrat Sikdar, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Dhruv Suri, Arshpreet Thind, and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan. The Gujarat-based amateur in the field is Islam Khan.

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, said, “We thank presenting partner IndusInd Bank, associate sponsor Gujarat Tourism, and host venue Kensville Golf & Country Club for partnering with us in staging the second edition of the Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship. The professionals eagerly await their return to the top-class Kensville Golf & Country Club after a gap of six years. The 2025 season has gotten off to a cracking start with some breathtaking performances in the first three events. We now expect the competition to become even more intense with every passing week.”

The Kensville Golf & Country Club is every golf aficionado’s dream come true. It is a place that gives you the best of not both, but all worlds. Situated in an idyllic location off Dev Dholera, 40 km from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it is surrounded by places of historical, cultural, and environmental significance.

Kensville is home to one of India’s leading championship venues, which has hosted a prestigious international tournament, the European Challenge Tour’s Gujarat Kensville Challenge, for three years running from 2011 to 2013.