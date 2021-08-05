Golfer Aditi Ashok has her mother as caddie at the Tokyo Olympics

Caddies have an extremely important role in Golf and are the best people to give a second opinion during the course of the game. In fact, some of the best golfers in the world have won mainly tournaments because of their caddies and the informed opinions they give. Aditi Ashok has also taken two informed caddies with her in both the Olympics that she has attended.



🇮🇳 @aditigolf is spreading the #Olympics love with her family. ❤️ At the 2016 #Olympics , Ashok had her father caddie for her in Rio. This year, Ashok, who is currently T2, has her mother on the bag in her hunt for a #Tokyo2020 medal. pic.twitter.com/XdfPePMd4S

In 2016, her father was her caddie when she finishes at T-41 despite her strong start in the initial rounds. Her talent was on display throughout and it was fate that she would qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and have a good run in the tournament.



Fast forward to 2021 and Aditi has not stepped out of the top 5 ranks until Round 2 at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, instead of her father, Aditi has her mother as her caddie this time making this a great family affair for everyone involved. The golfing family has taken their craze for the sport all they way from Bangalore to Tokyo over the course of 5 years and it seems to be paying off brilliantly apart from their enjoyment. Her mother has been seen carrying her bag around with her and always providing necessary inputs where possible.