Aditi Ashok lies T-7 at midway point in LPGA Lotte Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok did not find any birdies in the second round but kept her head in windy conditions to return one-over 73 at the LPGA LOTTE Championship.

Aditi, who shot 5-under 67 in the first round, is now 4-under and Tied-7th.

Korea's Hyo Joo Kim carded five birdies in the second round including a nearly 20-foot chip-in from off the green at No. 6 and remains the only player bogey free through 36 holes. She is now 10-under and is leading the field while Australian Sarah Kemp (69) is second.

Aditi, who started from the tenth, parred the entire back stretch and then added five more pars and seemed headed for a day of 18 pars, when she bogeyed the Par-5 fifth, the 14th hole for her. She closed the day with four more pars for a 73.



The Indian has two Top-15 finishes in 2022 and they came in her first two outings, the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and LPGA Drive On. She also made the cut at the Major, Chevron Championship. Kemp carded a bogey-free 69 in the second round and had her third hole-out of the week when she chipped in from just short of the green at No. 14. She holed out on holes 6 and 10 on the first day.

Lying tied third are Ariya Jutanugarn and Haeji Kang at six-under. Koreans A Lim Kim and Na Rin An are tied for fifth at five-under. First-round leader Hannah Green followed her first-round 66 with a 4-over 76 and goes into the weekend in T-17 at two-under.