Golf

Tokyo Olympics: Golf Day 14 LIVE, Aug 06 — Aditi Ashok in pole position to win silver —Updates, results, blog, scores

She is just a few hours away from confirming another medal for India so stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Aditi Ashok at Tokyo Olympics (Source: LPGA/Twitter)
By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 6 Aug 2021 5:28 PM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Golf on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Aditi Ashok is in pole position to win a medal as we head into the final day of the Women's Individual Round.

Aditi Ashok is set to tee off at 4:45 AM IST.

Follow us as we bring you all the latest updates from the second last day of the Olympics.




Aditi Ashok Golf Tokyo Olympics 
