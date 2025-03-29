Tournaments fuel golf: Kapil Dev on the launch of Adani Group's new Academy

The Adani Group, on Saturday, launched its Golf Training Academy at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Ahmedabad, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The academy aims to foster the growth of golf in India. Kapil Dev, the president of PGTI, invited corporates to support the game.

“When there are good tournaments, good people and companies step forward to support the sport. We want big corporates to come in and promote the game because when the game grows, great players emerge,” said Kapil Dev, who took over as PGTI president in June 2024.

The former cricketer emphasised the need for such academies across India.

“The key aspect of an academy is the foundation it provides - just like good schools and colleges produce excellent students, quality academies will nurture top-tier golfers. If academies of this stature exist in every city, India will produce world-class golfers in the coming years,” he said.

The former Indian cricket captain felt that golf could take valuable lessons from the manner in which cricket has progressed.

“Cricket has flourished in India because of the sheer number of academies across the country,” said Kapil Dev.

The event was also a curtain-raiser for the "Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025", which will be held from 1-4 April 2025 at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida.

Kapil Dev praised this move while stating that tournaments for youngsters are vital.

"More tournaments for young players are crucial because when they compete, parents feel encouraged, and that fuels the future of the sport. If similar initiatives can be replicated in small cities across India, it would be a game-changer. Securing land for academies in metro cities like Mumbai is a challenge due to space constraints, but in smaller cities, acquiring land for facilities such as driving ranges is much easier. These spaces can become hubs where young boys and girls refine their skills and chase their dreams," he said.