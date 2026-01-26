India outclasses Pakistan 4-1 to secure Silver at SAFF Futsal Championship 2026

India produced a commanding performance to defeat Pakistan 4-1 and clinch the silver medal at the SAFF Futsal Championship at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok on Monday.

The result capped a memorable Republic Day outing for the Indian men’s futsal team, who finished the tournament with 11 points from six matches.

Goals from Vincent Laltluangzela, a brace by Lalsawmpuia, and a second-half strike from Nikhil Mali sealed the win for India, while Ali Agha scored the lone goal for Pakistan. The match had significant implications for the final standings, with India, Pakistan and Nepal all in contention for the silver medal heading into the final round of fixtures.

India started aggressively and took an early lead in the sixth minute when Laltluangzela capitalised on a loose ball in the opposition half and fired home. Pakistan responded by pushing numbers forward and were rewarded just before the interval, as Ali Agha finished from a tight angle to level the score at 1-1 heading into half-time.

The Futsal Tigers regrouped well after the break and regained control of the contest. Lalsawmpuia restored India’s lead midway through the second half, before goalkeeper Aleef Rahman Mollah produced a string of crucial saves to deny Pakistan during a sustained spell of pressure. Those missed chances proved costly, as Mali converted a rebound in the 32nd minute to extend India’s advantage.

With Pakistan opting for a powerplay in the closing stages, India sealed the match in the final minute. Lalsawmpuia intercepted possession and calmly rolled the ball into an empty net to complete his brace and confirm the 4-1 victory.

The win ensured India finished second behind Maldives, who topped the table, while Nepal settled for bronze due to an inferior goal difference.