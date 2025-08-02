Telangana Government's MoU with Anil Kumble to impact 150,000 students

The Government of Telangana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with former Indian cricketer and TENVIC founder Anil Kumble to create a structured framework combining academics, sports science, and sports talent identification.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Anil Kumble; Hon’ble Sports Minister of Telangana, Vakiti Srihari; SATG Chairman, Shri Shivasena Reddy, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Sports, Telangana; Sonibala Devi, Vice Chairperson and MD, SATG; along with other senior officials.

Sports Minister Shri Vakiti Srihari said the programme aligns with Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision of making sports and education key drivers for youth development in the state.

The Minister said, “This collaboration will help identify and nurture sporting talent while ensuring students balance academics with sports and sports science. It is a step towards making Telangana a hub for future Olympic champions.”

The initiative will scout young talent from 238 social welfare schools and is expected to impact 150,000 students in the first phase across five Olympic sports – Wrestling, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Athletics, and Weightlifting. Selected athletes will train at three Centres of Excellence in the state, alongside academic enhancement. The programme will also focus on upgrading Physical Education teachers with modern training and sports science techniques.

Anil Kumble said, “Talent alone is not enough – creating opportunities is more important. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a platform for young athletes in Telangana, upskill coaches, and create a focal point that will help make Telangana one of the leading states promoting sports in India.”

In the second phase, five additional Olympic sports will be included to expand the talent pool.

Phase 1 will be implemented immediately, and this initiative of talent identification and capacity building with sporting leaders like Anil Kumble has the potential to spark a sporting revolution in Telangana