ISSO suspension stayed: Delhi High Court protects rights of International curriculum student-athletes

The Hon’ble Court has directed that until further orders, the impugned suspension dated 23.08.2025 and the letter dated 04.09.2025 — which sought to alter the established qualification pathway for international curriculum students — shall remain stayed.

This ensures that the ISSO Nationals 2025 will continue as the recognized pathway for participation in the 69th National School Games, and thereby, qualification for the Khelo India Youth Games.

Since 2017, ISSO has served as the sole affiliating body for international curriculum schools across India, enabling students to compete fairly and progress through the pyramidal sporting structure alongside their peers from CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and other boards.

Over the years, 900+ international curriculum schools and more than 25,000 student-athletes across 22 sporting disciplines and 4 age categories have relied on ISSO as their gateway to the National School Games.

The Court’s order recognizes the grave impact that would have been caused by disrupting this pathway and has reaffirmed that the interests of international curriculum students must be safeguarded. Importantly, the Court also clarified that no formal tie-up with the International Baccalaureate was required to facilitate participation of IB-affiliated students through ISSO.

ISSO deeply values the faith reposed in it by schools, parents, and students, assuring all stakeholders that ISSO will continue to act in their best interests and ensure their sporting journeys remain unhindered, dignified, and fully protected under law.

The ISSO team expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble High Court for this protection of athlete rights, and to partner schools and parents for their unwavering trust.

Going ahead, the team will continue to provide fair, equal, and dignified participation opportunities to international curriculum students across India, with a steady pathway into the larger sports ecosystem.