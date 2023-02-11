Hyderabad ePrix: Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Deepak Chahar attend India's first Formula E race

This weekend saw the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship travel to India for the very first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

A sellout crowd of passionate fans filled the grandstands as 22 drivers raced the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built - the GEN3 – on a street track constructed around the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

The race attracted a number of notable names including global cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, and the left handed Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan said: "This was my first time attending a Formula E race and I am thrilled to have been part of this historic event. I have an affinity for fast cars and seeing these GEN3 cars racing on the street track was really exciting. The fact that this is the first sport certified as net zero carbon makes it even more appealing. It was amazing to see these world-class drivers zipping around the track and putting on a show for the crowd in Hyderabad!"

Earlier today Dhawan experienced a hot lap of the track in the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 260 km. Joining Shikhar was Deepak Charhar, who said being a part of the first ever Formula E race in India is "electrifying, literally!"

Charhar said: "It's a proud feeling to be a part of this event since it is also the first time in India.

"Everyone talks about carbon footprint and motorsport has a direct impact on it. With the way electric vehicles are get more popular, I think it's a guilt-free and innovative version of the sport that will resonate with the audience and pave the way for the future. It's fascinating to witness such speeds at close quarters!"

Formula E is the planet's fastest-growing motorsport with global fanbase and continues to attract famous faces to events with Idris Elba, Cara Delevingne, Kylie Minogue, Sienna Miller, Ellie Goulding and Jaden Smith amongst others to have attended Formula E races.

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing – who join the Formula E grid for the first time from this season.