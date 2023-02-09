Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzi Chahal, and Deepak Chahar ready to witness Formula E

Just a few more days to go for the much-anticipated ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Hyderabad as the racing cars and drivers have safely arrived in the city.

The arrival of the cars marks a significant moment as Hyderabad welcomes Formula E to its first-ever Indian race on February 11th at the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake.

National celebrities will be attending the race including various actors from Tollywood and Bollywood. Cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzi Chahal along with his wife Dhanashree Chahal and Deepak Chahar will be seen attending the race.

Not only will they be cheering on drivers and soaking up the electric atmosphere, but they will also be meeting drivers, and teams and experiencing a 'hot lap' in the Porsche Taycan Safety Car and the Mahindra XUV400, reaching up to speeds of 260km. We would love to see Shikhar and the Hyderabad E-Prix winner celebrate in his unique Gabbar Style while Dhanashree might get some of the drivers to groove to her tune.

Deepak Chahar said: "I am extremely thrilled to be witnessing the Formula E race here in India for the first time. I'm really excited and looking forward to the race. I feel proud that Formula E is happening in India and this is just the beginning. India is a sports-loving country, and I am a huge fan of cars, with Formula E coming to India is a huge boost for a lot of fans watching street racing.



"As electric vehicles are the future, I feel blessed to be aligning with Formula E because it's the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception. I believe that there doesn't need to be a compromise between world-class motorsport and sustainability to which Formula E does absolute justice".

Dhanashree Chahal said: "I am very excited that Formula E is finally coming to India. Can't wait to experience the thrill and energy the cars are going to bring onto the track. As a kid growing up I had always had a thing for F1 races and I love driving cars and have always dreamt of watching street racing at some point of time in life. Now that Formula E is happening for the first time in India I feel so blessed and proud to be witnessing history with my own eyes. "Gone are the days when people used to think of electric vehicles as being outdated or can't match the power of a fuel-based engine. Well, Gen3 cars are here to disappoint that old mindset. Being able to reach up to speeds of 320 kph is insane!"

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favorites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing – who join the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

The 11 teams and 22 drivers will be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car. The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development, making it the world's fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car ever built. Capable of a 200mph (322kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53kg lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimized for street racing.

An additional front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600kW, with more than 40% of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking. Formula E brings racing tech to the road.

With major global car brands going head-to-head, Formula E is more than just a racing series - it's a battle for the future. It's the T20 of Racing. One can tune in to Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ HotStar to catch the competitive action live and is the destination for all the Formula E action.