Zee5’s FIFA World Cup pack sparks device-limit confusion as users report temporary change

Zee5 faced criticism from football fans on social media after users reported that the platform's ₹799 FIFA World Cup 2026 subscription pack briefly displayed support for only one device instead of the previously advertised three-device access.

The issue triggered confusion among subscribers who had purchased the tournament package expecting to share access with family members or friends. Several users posted screenshots on X, alleging that the plan details changed after they had already completed their purchases.

Some subscribers claimed the ₹799 three-month World Cup pack initially showed support for three devices before later being updated to a single-device limit. The reported change prompted complaints and accusations of misleading communication, with users demanding clarification from the streaming platform.

However, the situation appears to have been temporary. Within a few hours, the plan details were restored to show three-device access again, leading many users to speculate that the change may have been the result of a technical glitch rather than a deliberate policy revision.

Social media reaction fuels debate

The confusion emerged as football fans across India turned to Zee5 for coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Zee Entertainment holds the tournament's digital streaming rights in India and has positioned the World Cup as one of its biggest sports offerings.



A number of users expressed concern over the possibility of reduced device access, particularly because the next subscription tier comes at a significantly higher price point. Others questioned whether existing subscribers would have been affected if the one-device restriction had remained in place.