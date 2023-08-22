Football
Youth quota introduced for I-League teams
All I-League clubs will have to sign eight U-22 players in their squads. The maximum squad size has been increased to 35.
The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee announced on Tuesday after a virtual conference that all I-League sides will have to sign eight U-22 players for the upcoming season.
Following a request came in from the clubs to increase the maximum number of players allowed in a squad in the I-League, the Committee also decided to increase the same from 30 to 35.
The AIFF League Committee decided to maintain the status quo in terms of the number of foreigners a club can sign in the I-League. Just like the 2022-23 season, the clubs will be able to register six foreign players (including one player from an AFC Member Association) in their matchday squad (Starting XI + 10 substitutes).
However, they can field only four foreigners (at least one of whom will have to be from an AFC Member Association), at any given point during a match.
Meanwhile, the following clubs were nominated for the 3rd Division League by nine state FAs:
Chhattisgarh FA: RKM Football Academy and New Friends Club Dantewada
Football Delhi: Vatika FC and Garhwal FC
Goa FA: Dempo SC and Sporting Clube de Goa
Gujarat SFA: Baroda FA and ARA FC
Karnataka SFA: Sporting Club Bengaluru and Kickstart FC
Punjab FA: International Football Club Phagwara, Doaba United FC
Madhya Pradesh FA: Lake City FC
Rajasthan FA: Jaipur Elite FC
WIFA (Maharashtra): Millat FC