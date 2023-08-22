Youth quota introduced for I-League teams

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee announced on Tuesday after a virtual conference that all I-League sides will have to sign eight U-22 players for the upcoming season.

Following a request came in from the clubs to increase the maximum number of players allowed in a squad in the I-League, the Committee also decided to increase the same from 30 to 35.

The AIFF League Committee decided to maintain the status quo in terms of the number of foreigners a club can sign in the I-League. Just like the 2022-23 season, the clubs will be able to register six foreign players (including one player from an AFC Member Association) in their matchday squad (Starting XI + 10 substitutes).

However, they can field only four foreigners (at least one of whom will have to be from an AFC Member Association), at any given point during a match.



Meanwhile, the following clubs were nominated for the 3rd Division League by nine state FAs:

Chhattisgarh FA: RKM Football Academy and New Friends Club Dantewada

Football Delhi: Vatika FC and Garhwal FC

Goa FA: Dempo SC and Sporting Clube de Goa

Gujarat SFA: Baroda FA and ARA FC

Karnataka SFA: Sporting Club Bengaluru and Kickstart FC

Punjab FA: International Football Club Phagwara, Doaba United FC

Madhya Pradesh FA: Lake City FC

Rajasthan FA: Jaipur Elite FC

WIFA (Maharashtra): Millat FC