Young footballer dies after faulty leg surgery

An 18-year-old Chennai footballer died due to alleged medical negligence on Tuesday.

Priya, a first year student in the Physical Education department at Queen Mary's College in Chennai, had sustained an injury to her right knee, for which she underwent a surgery. However, the teen footballer succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Tuesday.

Initially, the surgery was to mend the torn ligaments in her right leg. The operation was done at the Periyar Nagar hospital on 7th November, after which the youngster complained of pain in the affected area.

The next day, she was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where it was revealed that the tissues in her right leg were dead. An amputation was the only way to save her life.

Chennai, TN | Family members of a teenage footballer, Priya R who allegedly died after a knee surgery due to medical negligence, protest as they demand immediate action from police in the matter. Protests come as Priya's body is carried out from the mortuary after a post mortem pic.twitter.com/ibC4mTlMLH — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

After the amputation on 9th November, Priya's condition worsened, which asked for a follow-up surgery on Monday. "The treatment plan is to ensure there is no further necrosis (death of body tissue) or organ failure," hospital dean Dr E Theranirajan had told TOI that time.

An inquiry was launched by the state health department which revealed negligence on the part of the doctors at the Periyar Nagar hospital. Health minister of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian ordered the transfer of the said doctors, but kept their identities hidden.