Yet another setback for Pakistan as team faces travel woes and fatigue ahead of SAFF Championship

The Pakistan football team encountered yet another setback as they faced travel difficulties and fatigue while en-route to the prestigious SAFF championship in Bengaluru, India. The team, consisting of 32 players and officials, departed from Mauritius and arrived in Mumbai during the early hours of Wednesday as reported by ESPN. However, due to a lack of available seats on a single flight, the team had to split into two groups for their onward journey to Bengaluru.

Unfortunately, the second group, comprising 14 players and six officials, faced an unexpected delay and missed their scheduled flight from Mumbai. Hasnain Haider, Pakistan's team manager, expressed his frustration, stating, "We landed in Mumbai at 1:30 am, but there were no officials at the passport control office. They came after 30 minutes and gave us a few forms to fill out, including the visa form, which we had already filled and submitted to the authorities before arriving in Mumbai."

The slow process of filling out the forms and obtaining approval caused the second group to miss their flight, while the first group managed to board their flight at 3:55 am. Consequently, the Pakistan management had to swiftly arrange alternative flights to accommodate the second group, which consisted of most of the team's key players. Eventually, the team secured 20 tickets on a flight departing at 9:15 am, with an expected arrival time in Bengaluru at around 11 am. The players are expected to reach their hotel near the Kanteerava Stadium by 1 pm.

Despite the grueling and sleep-deprived journey, the players remain determined to compete in the tournament. Haider stated, "The players are ready to play, but obviously they are not in the best condition. None of them has caught any sleep, and we've been traveling for nearly 17 hours now."





This latest setback comes on the heels of the team's previous struggles in obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan government and facing visa processing delays at the Indian Embassy. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) initially applied for the NOC on May 25, and the prolonged delay in receiving clearance raised doubts about their participation in the tournament.

However, through persistent efforts and negotiations, the PFF managed to secure the required permissions, ensuring the team's presence in championship. The journey to reach this point has undoubtedly been filled with obstacles and challenges, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Pakistan's prospects in the upcoming matches.

As the team regroups and prepares for the tournament, the Pakistan football community and fans hope that the players can overcome their travel woes and fatigue to put their best foot on the field. The team's resilience and determination will be put to the test as they strive to make a mark in the competition despite the unfavorable circumstances they have encountered.

Pakistan will face India tonight at 7:30 PM in the first game of group A. The SAFF Championship 2023 will be exclusively live-streamed on FanCode and DD sports.