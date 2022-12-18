FIFA World Cup: Argentina crowned World Champions

Lionel Messi's Argentina, on Sunday, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling 4-2 win over France on penalties. Both the teams were level on terms at 3-3 after extra time.

Argentina, who won the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, took the lead in the first half after a well executed penalty by Lionel Messi. They extended their lead before the end of the first half as the experienced Angel Di Maria found the net.

Down by two goals, France fought back well in the second half. Kylian Mbappe scored twice within two minutes - the first of which was a penalty to put France level on terms with Argentina at 2-2 in the 81st minute.

With both teams locked after 90 minutes, the match headed to a 30-minute extra time.

Messi once again came to Argentina's rescue in the 108th minute to give put Argentina the lead, but a handball inside the box from the South American team meant that France were handed a penalty in the 118th minute.

The 23-year-old Mbappe completed his hat-trick with the penalty to help France draw level again.

In the penalties, Messi, Dybala, Pereddes, and Montel scored for Argentina while only Mbappe and Muani found the net for France. Coman, and Tchouameni missed from the spot as France failed to defend their title.