Women's Olympic Qualifiers: India advances to Round 2 with 4-0 win v/s Kyrgyz Republic - Highlights

India won 4-0 against Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of Round 1 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament. With the back-to-back wins over the Kyrgyz, the Blue Tigresses have entered the Round 2 of the Asian qualifiers.

It was Sandhiya, Anju Tamang, and Renu who found themselves on the scoresheet on the day, with skipper Tamang finding the net twice.



