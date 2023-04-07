Women's Olympic Qualifiers: India advances to Round 2 with 4-0 win v/s Kyrgyz Republic - Highlights

India won 4-0 against Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of Round 1 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament. With the back-to-back wins over the Kyrgyz, the Blue Tigresses have entered the Round 2 of the Asian qualifiers.

🇮🇳 India are through to Round 2 of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers!🤩💙



The #BlueTigresses 🐯 pick up another dominating victory over Kyrgyz Republic to make it 9️⃣-0️⃣ on aggregate!💪#INDKGZ ⚔️ #AFCOlympicQ 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fsJsJivNYM — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 7, 2023

It was Sandhiya, Anju Tamang, and Renu who found themselves on the scoresheet on the day, with skipper Tamang finding the net twice.



As it happened:

