Football
Women's Olympic Qualifiers: India advances to Round 2 with 4-0 win v/s Kyrgyz Republic - Highlights
India defeated Kyrgyz Republic in back-to-back meetings to enter Round 2 of the AFC Qualifiers of the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament.
India won 4-0 against Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of Round 1 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament. With the back-to-back wins over the Kyrgyz, the Blue Tigresses have entered the Round 2 of the Asian qualifiers.
It was Sandhiya, Anju Tamang, and Renu who found themselves on the scoresheet on the day, with skipper Tamang finding the net twice.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 April 2023 3:48 PM GMT
FULL TIME
India are through to the Round 2 of the qualifiers!
FT: IND 4-0 KGZ
- 7 April 2023 3:47 PM GMT
85'- INDIA ADD ANOTHER GOAL!
It's substitute Renu whose looping header finds the back of the net!
IND 4-0 KGZ
- 7 April 2023 3:40 PM GMT
83'- Looks like India has this in the bag!
Kyrgyz are left with around 10 minutes to salvage something from this match, which looks unlikely given the deficit.
- 7 April 2023 3:15 PM GMT
56'- GOOOALLLL
Indumathi runs down the left flank and puts in a grounded ball into the box at the feet of an incoming Sandhiya, who hits the ball sweetly into the top left corner! The player gets her second, and India's third in the match.
IND 3-0 KGZ
- 7 April 2023 3:09 PM GMT
50'- Kyrgyz trying to get back into the game
The women in white are trying to string together moves but the Indian backline and midfielders are doing their best to intercept them and thwart the Kyrgyz players from entering India's box.
- 7 April 2023 2:49 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Continuing in the vein of the last game, a dominant performance from India in the first half as the Kyrgyz barely troubled Shreya in goal. Strikes from Sandhiya and Anju Tamang means India already have one foot into the Round 2 of the Asian Qualifiers. Unfortunately, Karthika will have to see the rest of the game from the dressing room owing to her red card in the 22nd minute.
HT: IND 2-0 KGZ
- 7 April 2023 2:38 PM GMT
36'- Narrow miss from Anju
Anju Tamang is toiling hard to get her second of the match as she misses another chance, this time very narrowly.