Football

Women's Olympic Qualifiers: India advances to Round 2 with 4-0 win v/s Kyrgyz Republic - Highlights

India defeated Kyrgyz Republic in back-to-back meetings to enter Round 2 of the AFC Qualifiers of the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament.

(Source: Indian Football/Twitter)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 April 2023 3:56 PM GMT

India won 4-0 against Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of Round 1 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Football Tournament. With the back-to-back wins over the Kyrgyz, the Blue Tigresses have entered the Round 2 of the Asian qualifiers.

It was Sandhiya, Anju Tamang, and Renu who found themselves on the scoresheet on the day, with skipper Tamang finding the net twice.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-04-07 13:00:12
Olympics Paris 2024 Olympics Football Women's Football Indian Womens Football 
