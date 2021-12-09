Log In
Football

Women's NFC Final LIVE: Manipur vs Railways Updates, Score and Results

Live updates from the Women's National Football Championship Final between Manipur and Railways

Womens NFC Final LIVE: Manipur vs Railways Updates, Score and Results
Women's NFC Final LIVE: Manipur vs Railways Updates, Score and Results

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-09T15:31:40+05:30

Defending champions Manipur will lock horns against Railways in the final of the 26th Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 3 PM IST. Follow this space for all updates, scores, results and live blogs.

Live Updates

  • 9 Dec 2021 10:01 AM GMT

    30' Play resumes.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 9 Dec 2021 10:01 AM GMT

    Stoppage

    29' Stoppage in play as Railways goalkeeper Swarnamayee has injured herself and is now being treated by the medical team.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 9 Dec 2021 10:00 AM GMT

    27' Kanchan Chanu takes a free kick for Manipur. The Railways goalkeeper fumbles at the first time but makes no mistakes in the 2nd attempt. Safe.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 9 Dec 2021 9:58 AM GMT

    25' Parameshwori puts in a beautiful cross with her left foot but Susmita did very well as heads it down to the goalkeeper.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball


  • 9 Dec 2021 9:55 AM GMT

    23' Supriya brings down Achoubi near the centre circle. Free kick in favour of Manipur.


    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 9 Dec 2021 9:53 AM GMT

    21' Naobi takes the free-kick but Roshini Devi fists it away.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

  • 9 Dec 2021 9:51 AM GMT

    Free Kick for Railways

    20' Railways wins a free kick at the edge of the box. Can they get the first goal?

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball


  • 9 Dec 2021 9:51 AM GMT

    Free Kick for Railways

    20' Railways wins a free kick at the edge of the box. Can they get the first goal?

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball


  • 9 Dec 2021 9:50 AM GMT

    Chance

    17' Manipur skipper Paremeshwori attempts a shot on goal but it goes wide for a goal kick.

    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball


  • 9 Dec 2021 9:45 AM GMT

    13' Railways gets a corner this time but nothing productive from it.


    Mani 0-0 Rail

    #MANRWY #ShePower #IndianFootball

