Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Women's IFA Shield 2023 Final LIVE: East Bengal v/s Sreebhumi- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
East Bengal plays Sreebhumi in the inaugural final of the Women's IFA Shield 2023.
East Bengal faces Sreebhumi with a bid to clinch the first-ever Women's IFA Shield.
Live updates:
Live Updates
2023-06-02 09:33:58
- 2 Jun 2023 12:23 PM GMT
78' GOOOAAALLL
Tulsi gets her hattrick and a signature celebration.
SFC 0 - 5 EBFC
- 2 Jun 2023 12:22 PM GMT
75" GOOOAAAALLL
East Bengal have sealed the deal by adding a fourth.
SFC 0 - 4 EBFC
- 2 Jun 2023 11:50 AM GMT
47" GOOOOOALLLl
Tulsi adds one more for East Bengal.
SFC 0 - 3 EBFC
- 2 Jun 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Half Time !!
East Bengal have a two goal lead going into the break.
SFC 0 - 2 EBFC
- 2 Jun 2023 11:04 AM GMT
17'- ANOTHER GOAL!
East Bengal double their lead quickly as Barnali Kara takes a long ranger!
East Bengal 2-0 Sreebhumi
- 2 Jun 2023 11:03 AM GMT
13'- GOALLL
East Bengal score, thanks to a Tulsi Hembram's toe-poke!
East Bengal 1-0 Sreebhumi
Next Story