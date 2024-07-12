Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Football Friendly Live: India to take on Myanmar in second friendly - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the second friendly match between Indian women's team and Myanmar.
Women's Football Friendly Live: Indian women's team will take on the higher ranked Myanmar women's team in the final match of the two friendly international series in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.
This is the second friendly series for the Indian team in last two months after a two-match series in Uzbekistan. Indian women's team conceded a 1-2 defeat in the first match against Myanmar and will look to bounce back in the series.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-07-12 09:00:26
- 12 July 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Here is the starting 11 of the Indian team for this final friendly match of the tour
Ashalata Devi will be leading the team in this match. There is only change in the starting XI as Sandhiya Ranganathan has been replaced with Karishma Purushottam
