Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Women's Football Friendly Live: India to take on Myanmar in second friendly - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the second friendly match between Indian women's team and Myanmar.

Indian Women
X

The Indian women's football team. (FILE PHOTO: AIFF))

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 July 2024 9:15 AM GMT

Women's Football Friendly Live: Indian women's team will take on the higher ranked Myanmar women's team in the final match of the two friendly international series in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

This is the second friendly series for the Indian team in last two months after a two-match series in Uzbekistan. Indian women's team conceded a 1-2 defeat in the first match against Myanmar and will look to bounce back in the series.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-12 09:00:26
Women's FootballFootball
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X