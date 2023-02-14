Women's Football: India v/s Nepal Friendly- Preview, India Squad, Where to Watch

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will be the centre of attraction for International Football once again, as the Indian Women's Team takes on Nepal in a FIFA Friendly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Preview

While the Blue Tigresses are largely considered the bigger sisters in this regional rivalry, Nepal have recently shown their own steady resurgence, defeating India 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship, in Kathmandu, Nepal; that was India's first-ever defeat in the history of the competition.

More recently, the India U-20 Women's Team suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of Nepal in the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The defeat knocked India out of the running for a spot in the final.



India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby stressed the importance of utilising the FIFA window to get more match time for the girls.

"We are not looking for results at the moment. Our main aim is to build the team for the Olympic Qualifiers, and these matches are part of that process," said Dennerby.

India have been placed in Group G of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers First Round, alongside Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, with the matches set to be held in April, 2023.

"Nepal are a good side, of course, and it will be a good opportunity for our girls to come back to the pace of International football," said Dennerby. "We have been training in Chennai, but International matches are international matches. The pace is different, and that's the best way to prepare for the Qualifiers."

India midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan, who is a local girl from the state of Tamil Nadu, was present at the pre-match press conference, said, "It's an absolute honour for us that we are getting to represent the National Team in our own state.

"Women's Football in Tamil Nadu has been growing over the years, and now we are seeing so many players from the state in the senior and junior teams," said Indumathi. "I hope that we can inspire more young girls to not only take up the sport, but also keep playing it in the future as well."

Nepal Head Coach Anant Thapa was thankful for the opportunity to play the two international friendlies against India.

"It's very helpful for us that we are getting the two matches here against India. We want to thank the organisers for making all the effort to host us for these matches. We have played India a few times before. They are a good side, but we are preparing well for them. Wish everyone all the best for the match," he said.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Juli Kishan and Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Asem Roja Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.

Forwards: Manisha, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Ngangom Bala Devi.

Where to Watch?

The match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST, and be streamed live on the FanCode platforms.