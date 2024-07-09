Football
Women's Football Friendly LIVE: India 1-1 Myanmar- Scores, Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first friendly match between Indian women's team and Myanmar.
Women's Football Friendly LIVE: Indian women's team will take on the higher ranked Myanmar women's team in the first match of the two friendly international matches in Yangon, Myanmar.
This is the second friendly series for the Indian team in last two months after a two-match series in Uzbekistan. Indian women's team has yet to find a win against Myanmar in their footballing history.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 9 July 2024 10:38 AM GMT
47' Second half action starts as India again has an aggressive start
India women 0-1 Myanmar
- 9 July 2024 10:22 AM GMT
Half time: India women 0-1 Myanmar
The first half was very much exciting as both teams made a plenty of good chances but one defensive lapse from Indian team gave Myanmar the lead as the unmarked Win Theing Tun made an easy header into the goal.
Since that, Indian team created a lot of great chances ,but a bit of lack in composure at the final third has kept the score line unchanged. Pyari Xaxa is looking good in attack making a lot of chances from the left flank.
- 9 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
34' A good spell of play for India but missed few golden opportunities
India women 0-1 Myanmar