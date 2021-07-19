Tokyo 2020: A Complete Guide to Women's Football at the Olympics

The Women's football at the Olympics kicks off July 21 and runs until August 6. The first women's football fixture will take place on July 21, two days before the Games' Opening Ceremony.

A total of 12 teams from six confederations will be competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Women's football event will use the letter E-G to avoid confusion with the men's tournament, which uses a Group A-D system. Group E, will consist of host nation Japan, Canada, Great Britain, and Chile.

Group F comprises China PR, Brazil, Zambia, and The Netherlands in the battle for a place in the knockouts, and finally, Group G will be completed by Sweden, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

The 12 participating nations have been divided into three groups of four, including top seeds that comprise hosts Japan, the USA, Great Britain, and the Netherlands. The four teams in each group will play each other once on a round-robin basis, with a maximum of nine points up for grabs in total.

After each nation has played all three group matches, the top two teams in the group will advance into the knockout stages. Third-placed teams will enter a play-off group for another shot at reaching the knockout stage, with the best two qualifying for the semi-finals

Here are the entire squads of every men's team that is taking part in the Olympics.

Japan will host the Men's Olympic football tournament across seven venues in six different host cities - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Yokohama. The final of the event will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7.

The host country, Japan, is called the land of the rising sun and has a one-time zone for the entire country. The matches in the football event will kick-off between 1 pm and 5 pm, and eight matches are scheduled to happen on the same day.

Where to watch the Women's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

The Women's Olympic football Tokyo 2020 will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Network India channels. The Coverage will begin live at 1 pm IST. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and their website.



What are the fixtures for the Women's Football Event?

July 21 – Group E

Great Britain vs Chile, Japan vs Canada

July 21 – Group F

China PR vs Brazil, Zambia vs Netherlands

July 21 – Group G

Sweden vs USA, Australia vs New Zealand

July 24 – Group E

Chile vs Canada, Japan vs Great Britain

July 24 – Group F

China PR vs Zambia, Netherlands vs Brazil

July 24 – Group G

Sweden vs Australia, New Zealand vs USA

July 27 – Group E

Chile vs Japan, Canada vs Great Britain

July 27 – Group F

Netherlands vs China PR, Brazil vs Zambia

July 27 – Group G

New Zealand vs Sweden, USA vs Australia

Knockouts begin on 30th July