Football
Women's U23 3-Nations Tournament: India lose 0-1 to Sweden — HIGHLIGHTS
India women;s football team take on Sweden in the WU23 three-nation tournament on Wednesday. Follow LIVE updates.
A spirited show by India goes in vain as a 96-minute added-time goal by Linn Vickius help Sweden post a 1-0 victory over the Blue Tigresses in the opening match of the three-nation U23 tournament. As part of the exposure tour, the Indian senior women's national team has travelled to Sweden to take part in the WU23 three-nations tournament.
Live Updates
- 22 Jun 2022 6:00 PM GMT
FULL TIME | India 0-1 Sweden
It must have been a big heartbreak for the Blue Tigresses, who played with all their might, to concede a goal in the dying moments of the match and lose tie by 0-1. Spirited effort was shown by the Indian team and particularly the goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan!
- 22 Jun 2022 5:58 PM GMT
90+ GOAL | Sweden 1-0 India
Lin Vickius seizes the opportunity to strike from a corner in the added time, because of a defensive lapse from India!
- 22 Jun 2022 5:48 PM GMT
88' Extraordinary save
Aditi Chauhan dismisses the chance created by Harrysson from a direct shot at goal. She put a heroic effort to guard it.
- 22 Jun 2022 5:24 PM GMT
65' Superhuman effort by Aditi Chauhan again
Aditi jumps into the defensive squabble and makes sure the ball is in her hands from a free-kick of Sweden
- 22 Jun 2022 5:20 PM GMT
60' Corner for Sweden
Emilia keeps the corner short and tries to overlap past the Indian defence, however, her shot goes wide!
- 22 Jun 2022 5:10 PM GMT
51' Larsson's header saved by Aditi
A brilliant counterattack by Sweden ended up with a cross to Larsson. Her header was stopped by Aditi Chauhan!