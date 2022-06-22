Women's U23 3-Nations Tournament: India lose 0-1 to Sweden — HIGHLIGHTS

A spirited show by India goes in vain as a 96-minute added-time goal by Linn Vickius help Sweden post a 1-0 victory over the Blue Tigresses in the opening match of the three-nation U23 tournament. As part of the exposure tour, the Indian senior women's national team has travelled to Sweden to take part in the WU23 three-nations tournament.

Follow HIGHLIGHTS here.





90+6' GOAL for Sweden 🇸🇪



Linn Vickius scores at the stroke of full time from a corner kick and gives Sweden the lead into the game!



SWE 1-0 IND



📺 https://t.co/33vQIejwlh#SWEIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigresses 🐯 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 22, 2022













