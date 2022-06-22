CWG Begin In
Football

Women's U23 3-Nations Tournament: India lose 0-1 to Sweden — HIGHLIGHTS

India women;s football team take on Sweden in the WU23 three-nation tournament on Wednesday. Follow LIVE updates.

Indian womens football team (Source: Indian Football)
Indian women's football team (Source: Indian Football)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-22T23:32:32+05:30

A spirited show by India goes in vain as a 96-minute added-time goal by Linn Vickius help Sweden post a 1-0 victory over the Blue Tigresses in the opening match of the three-nation U23 tournament. As part of the exposure tour, the Indian senior women's national team has travelled to Sweden to take part in the WU23 three-nations tournament.

Follow HIGHLIGHTS here.






Football Women's Football Indian Football Indian Football Team 
