AIFF, RYFS organise workshop for women match officials in Kolkata

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) have joined hands to host a two-day workshop for women match officials here from Friday.

A first of its kind, the RFYS-AIFF women's match official workshop has over 30 female officials, gaining key on-field and classroom training across the two days, by AIFF officials.

The referees participating in the workshop are registered under the AIFF from six different centers -- Shillong, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Aizawal, Hyderabad, and Kharagpur.

AIFF and @RFYouthSports joined hands to host a first-of-its-kind two-day workshop for women match officials, starting in Kolkata, today. Over 30 officials are attending the workshop 🙌#Vision2047 👁️ #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/faFcqtxd7a — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 24, 2023

The workshop is being led by Trevor Kettle (chief refereeing officer) and Maria Rebello (course director and referees committee member) on behalf of the AIFF. "RFYS, beyond players and coaches, fully recognizes the positive contribution that referees bring to the game of football.



RFYS's forward-thinking attitude and inclusiveness has provided exciting opportunities for aspiring female referees across several competitions and the country," Kettle said.

Speaking about the workshop, RFYS said in a statement, "Reliance Foundation is committed to ensuring more participation of girls and women athletes in India. We work extensively towards creating programs which would provide them maximum opportunities to learn and showcase their expertise."