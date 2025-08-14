Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in India? The AFC Champions League Two draw will decide

Picture this: Cristiano Ronaldo, boots laced, stepping onto a rain-slick pitch in India. The crowd is electric, phones in the air, waiting for that famous “Siuuu!”

This is not a Bollywood fantasy plot; it could actually happen.

On August 15, the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) group stage draw will decide the fate of FC Goa and Mohun Bagan.

Both clubs have booked their spots in the West Zone—Goa after a nail-biting 2-1 win over Oman’s Al-Seeb, and Mohun Bagan with the swagger of seasoned ISL champions. Sharing that zone? Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

The catch?

Rumors say Ronaldo’s contract lets him skip ACL2 away trips. No confirmation, but it is enough to get fans chewing on their nails.

If he does travel to India, the possibilities are endless.

Goa would give him carnival colours, coconut water, and coastal chants under Fatorda’s floodlights. Kolkata would greet him with a 60,000-strong roar at Salt Lake, and monsoon puddles to boot.

Either way, it will be more than just football; an epic culture clash played out for the world to watch.

And just when you thought 2025 couldn’t get bigger, Lionel Messi is officially India-bound in December for a brand tour in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Ronaldo on the pitch, Messi on the billboards? Now that is football’s version of a double blockbuster.

Of course, the whispers of Ronaldo's clause is not dying away just yet.

Last year, Al-Nassr skipped a trip to Iran, playing in Dubai instead. At 40, earning €200 million a year, CR7 might pick and choose his battles. But if any away day can tempt him, a billion fans chanting his name could just do the trick.

A Ronaldo visit would mean sold-out stadiums, viral moments, and a tourism boost.

And so, all eyes will be on the draw this 15th of August.

Will Goa or Bagan get the golden ticket? Will CR7 actually make the trip? Whatever happens, Indian fans will be ready.