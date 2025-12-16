West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas resigns after Messi tour scandal

The West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas tendered his resignation from the post following the mismanagement scandal which broke out at the Lionel Messi GOAT Tour in Kolkata last week.

As per reports, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the resignation and will hold the portfolio herself until a new minister is appointed.

The ruling government in West Bengal has been under fire since chaos erupted at the event on December 13.

Fans were seen clashing with the state police in the stadium after they failed to catch any glimpse of Messi, who was surrounded by administrators and politicians including Biswas during his visit to the city.

Messi was also reportedly unhappy with how the event panned out and cut his stay short at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.