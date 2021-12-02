"We will not get carried away with the result," claims Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham.

Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan FC suffered a crushing 1-5 loss at the hands of defending Champions, Mumbai City FC. This was their first loss in the Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign.



A brace from Indian U23 star Vikram Pratap Singh in his first full-time debut for the Islanders along with a goal each from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh saw the Mariners sink. However, David Williams did pull a goal back for the team but it was nothing but a mere consolation. Speaking to the media after the stellar performance of his team, MCFC boss Des Buckingham was all in smiles as he spoke about the positives of the game.

Reaction after the Hyderabad FC loss:



The 3-1 loss against Hyderabad FC was really hard on the Islanders and speaking about the reaction of the players after the loss, MCFC gaffer, Des Buckingham said, " We just wanted to continue getting better. In the first game, we played very well and got the results that we deserved. In the second we played as well but we didn't get chances in the key moment, so for tonight it was about getting better and that's what we wanna do in every game. And I think we took our chances in the key moments and I felt we stood to show glimpses of our plans on a more consistently." On Vikram Pratap Singh starting: Indian U23 talent Vikram Pratap Singh was handed his first full-time debut against ATKMB and impressed everyone with two stunning goals. Speaking of Vikram's performance and other young talents of the club, the boss was quoted saying: " Not only Vikram, but we have many young Indian players in the club, we wanna develop them until they move away but while they are here it's important they understand the system of the play and how to work within it and that's what Vikram has done. Not just Vikram, Gurkirat as well who made his debut, they are here because they have worked hard off-season and how they have adapted." On steps taken to overturn the previous defeat and lessons



Turning around from a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC with the win against ATKMB, Des Buckingham asserted: " We had only three days since the last game, so we have done a lot of work on the field and the players have really taken a shine to it. They are open to new ideas we have to suggest and not only that, they implement that on the pitch which is a joy to watch for any coach." On Lessons learned from an unpredictable game Talking of the lessons learnt on the unpredictability of the games Buckingham added: " I say even after the second game, we don't get carried away with the result. We won the first and didn't get carried away and we lost the second. We won't get carried away with this result and will continue to monitor the results in other games but we will continue to focus on what we do and we have a game again in three days so we will be focused on that."





