We've to keep believing in ourselves: Bibiano Fernandes after setback against Uzbekistan

Facing a must-win situation against Japan to keep their slender hopes alive in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, India head coach Bibiano Fernandes has urged his players to start afresh and keep faith in themselves. India on Tuesday lost 0-1 to Uzbekistan in their second Group D match to continue their winless run in the tournament.

"The result did not go in our favour against Uzbekistan, but the boys gave it their all, and that's what you can ask of them in the end," said Fernandes. "We tried to hold them in the first half, but there were certain issues that we faced. We got back well in the second half, and the boys showed full commitment." With Japan and Uzbekistan occupying the top two spots, India find themselves in the third position, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference.

The Blue Colts are set to face defending champions Japan in their final Group D match on Friday. India need to win the game and hope that Vietnam do not defeat Uzbekistan in order to make it to the quarter-finals. "We are still in the game, and we have a chance to make it, so we keep believing in ourselves," said Fernandes. "Of course, Japan are a strong side and the defending champions, but you never know what might happen on a certain day. If we win, we have a great chance, and we will look for every opportunity to do that."

The Blue Colts put up a strong fight in the second half but failed to find the target on more than one occasion and succumbed to an 82nd minute strike by substitute Mukhammedali Reimov.

"Having said that, we still need to improve a lot. If we look back, we could have passed more effectively, and maybe created a few more chances. Finishing is another area that we can improve on," Fernandes said. "But this is a brilliant opportunity for the boys to play against a top nation, and they should enjoy it. Japan is a country that qualifies for the World Cup at all levels on a regular basis. It's a rare opportunity, and we want to show how good we are."

Despite the loss, there were couple of stellar performances, notably that of goalkeeper Sahil Poonia, and midfielder Akash Tirkey, who came on as a substitute in the second half and helped India make headways into the Uzbekistan box.

"Our defenders had done very well, they blocked so many shots during the match. Right now, it's just speculation but maybe we could have blocked the one shot that went, but that happens in football. But all credit to the boys. They fought with huge hearts, and I'm proud of them," said Fernandes.

"We will take a lot of positives from this game. Sahil played extremely well and made so many saves. So, did Akash. We did not start him in this game because we thought that he could make an impact once he came on as a substitute, as a fresh player and he certainly did that," he said.