AFC unveils WAVEMAKER as first dedicated match ball for Women’s Asian Cup 2026

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has introduced WAVEMAKER as the Official Match Ball for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, marking the first time the tournament will feature its own dedicated match ball. The competition is scheduled to run from March 1 to 21, with just over 100 days remaining until kickoff.

Developed in partnership with Kelme, WAVEMAKER draws inspiration from Australia’s coastal environment. According to the AFC, the design reflects the movement and rhythm of ocean waves, symbolising the determination and ambition of women footballers across the continent. The ball features gradient wave patterns referencing the tide formations along the Great Barrier Reef, aiming to capture the flow and pace of the modern game.

A blend of coral red and ocean blue forms the ball’s primary colour scheme, chosen for both its connection to Australia’s natural surroundings and its enhanced visibility in challenging weather or low-light conditions. Additional design elements include layered petal-like structures representing teamwork and highlighted accents intended to reflect moments of on-field brilliance.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said: “Kelme has a proven track record in providing top-tier footballs across our world-class men’s competitions and now we are pleased to partner with them again as we look to deliver our greatest women’s national team competition in history.”

Mr. Ke Yongxiang, Chairman of KELME Sports, said: “We are deeply honoured to provide the official match ball, WAVEMAKER, for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™. It represents not only precision and reliability in every flight, but also the spirit of strength that drives every female footballer to surge forward.

“May this WAVEMAKER, infused with innovation and belief, accompany all participating teams on Asia’s grandest stage — inspiring them to craft a stirring chapter of this era, and encouraging a new generation of women to chase their dreams with courage and feel the unstoppable wave of progress.”

Patrick Murphy, CEO of AFG, added: “The WAVEMAKER is more than just an important piece of equipment in the game of football — it’s a symbol of empowerment and the unbreakable spirit that drives the game forward. We are proud to partner with Kelme to bring this design to life for one of the most exciting tournaments in women’s football.”