Watch: Robotic dog delivers match ball at Durand Cup 2025 in Kokrajhar

The 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025, one of Asia’s oldest and most prestigious football tournaments, is underway across multiple cities in India. This year, the tournament has introduced a futuristic and widely talked-about moment - a robotic dog delivering the official match ball at the Kokrajhar venue in Assam.

In a remarkable moment at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, a robotic quadruped nicknamed K9 delivered the official match ball to the center of the pitch. The high-tech robot walked steadily on all fours, drawing cheers from fans and attention on social media.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro proudly shared the clip on his social media handle, calling it a symbol of technological progress and regional pride.

Durand Cup 2025 is being played across key cities in the Northeast, including Kokrajhar, Imphal, and Shillong. The tournament features top clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, teams from the Indian Armed Forces, and international invitees.

Organised by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Durand Cup blends deep-rooted tradition with modern sporting developments.

K9 wasn’t just on a vibe check - he kicked off the action! ⚽🤖



Our four-legged robo-ref stole the show at SAI Stadium, delivering the match ball in style to roll the #DurandCup in the City of Peace. pic.twitter.com/kW37b5Sigo — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) July 28, 2025

Similar innovations: IPL’s robotic dog “Champak”

The Durand Cup is not alone in embracing robotics. During IPL 2025, a robotic dog named Champak appeared as a live event feature, used for mobile camera operations and fan engagement. Champak quickly went viral for its interactions with players and presence during match coverage.

Developed by Omnicam and powered by AI, Champak reflected the growing interest in merging sports with smart technology.

The rise of robotics in Indian sports

The use of robotic dogs in events like the Durand Cup and IPL reflects a rising trend in Indian sports: tech-enhanced experiences for fans and organizers alike. These innovations improve stadium entertainment, streamline operations, and create engaging digital content.

As the technology matures, expect to see more AI-powered devices and interactive robots as part of India’s sporting ecosystem.