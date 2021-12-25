Log In
Football

WATCH: Odisha FC's 1-1 stalemate against FC Goa in Indian Super League

Check out the highlights from the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021 6:19 AM GMT

Derrick Pereyra led FC Goa faced Odisha FC in their first match of the Indian Super League. The Kalinga Warriors were looking for a win against FC Goa who are in a transition right now.

But Pereira showed his pedigree as a coach in the match. FC Goa looked very lively throughout the game but the match ended in a one-all draw.

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Odisha FC FC Goa 
