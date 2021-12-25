Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
WATCH: Odisha FC's 1-1 stalemate against FC Goa in Indian Super League
Check out the highlights from the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa
Derrick Pereyra led FC Goa faced Odisha FC in their first match of the Indian Super League. The Kalinga Warriors were looking for a win against FC Goa who are in a transition right now.
But Pereira showed his pedigree as a coach in the match. FC Goa looked very lively throughout the game but the match ended in a one-all draw.
