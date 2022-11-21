Football
WATCH: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem at FIFA World Cup
The Iran national team did not sing their national anthem ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against England while jeers from the stands accompanied the anthem.
This was a powerful gesture in protest against the atrocities doled out to their country people back home.
Watch the moment here:
In the stands, Iran fans were singing praises for former footballers like Ali Karimi and Ali Daei who had earlier voiced their support against the human rights violation taking place in their country.
However, this isn't the first time that the Iranian footballers are showing solidarity with their countrymen.
About 12 days after Mahsa Amini's death, who was arrested for allegedly brealing the laws which required women to cover their hair with a hijab, the Iran national team had worn black jackets covering their jerseys and national symbols ahead of their friendly against Senegal.
At the press conference on Sunday, Iranian skipper Ehsan Hajsafi commented that the team is in support of the Iranians who are suffering and that the people back home aren't happy.
All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.
More than two months of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, are among the boldest challenges posed to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.