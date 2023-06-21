WATCH: India, Pakistan players clash, red card for Igor Stimac

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac was sent off after interfering with play and clashing with Pakistani players in the SAFF Championship group game between India and Pakistan on Wednesday.

India taking on Pakistan in any sport is a big event and it is often dubbed to be a feisty battle between both rivals. One such moment occurred in the match between a Pakistani player and the Indian head coach.

In the 44th minute of the game, when Pakistani player Abdullah Iqbal was taking a quick throw-in after Pritam Kotal lost the ball, the Indian head coach decided to interfere and threw the ball from his hand while furiously asking for a foul in India's favour.

The Pakistani players reacted to the interference which resulted in a big scuffle involving Pakistani Captain Hassan Bashir, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and defender Sandesh Jhingan.

Eventually, it was cleared with the referee getting involved and sending off the Indian coach.

Apart from the Indian coach, Sandesh Jhingan from India and Nabi from Pakistan were booked for their involvement in the incident. After Igor Stimac was sent off, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli took charge.

The Indian team took an early lead in the tie after Sunil Chhetri scored from a mistake by the Pakistani goalkeeper. The Indian captain doubled his tally after India was awarded a penalty for handball in the Pakistan box.