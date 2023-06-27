WATCH: India v/s Kuwait turns fight club, three red cards branded

Indian football team and drama go hand in hand these days, and it is led by none other than head coach Igor Stimac.

The last group game of the SAFF Championship against Kuwait turned ugly in multiple instances, with the referee brandishing three red cards. Indian coach Igor Stimac, forward Rahim Ali, and Kuwait's Al Khalaf got the marching orders.

Tempers always seemed at a tipping point. But the drama started in earnest in the second half when Igor Stimac was shown a yellow card as he picked up the ball and interfered with play in the 64th minute.

WATCH: Igor Stimac gets a yellow card

In the last 10 minutes, as India tried to defend their 1-0 lead, Igor Stimac was shown a red card for being extra aggressive on the sidelines.

While the Indian team was playing without their head coach again, Indian forward Rahim Ali lost his cool and pushed Al Khalaf onto the ground to earn a red card. The scuffle started after Al Khalaf pushed Sahal Abdul Samad to the ground prompting Rahim Ali to run and push him back in front of the ground. After a big scuffle, the referee showed straight reds to both players.

WATCH: Fight between the players

How hot is it in Bengaluru?

WTH is happening 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/CMsBFesyNd — Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) June 27, 2023

Here is another angle:

More chaos after Sahal is left in a heap as Kuwait try to get the ball back after a foul call. The coaching staff is involved in it as well before the ref breaks it up, but Rahim Ali is sent off! pic.twitter.com/owoXhieEfl — Anantaajith Raghuraman (@anantaajith) June 27, 2023

The fights and break-in concentration affected India as Anwar Ali scored an own goal in added time to cancel the beautiful volley scored by Sunil Chhetri in the first half and made it 1-1. True to the complexion of the match, the Kuwait bench stormed the Indian bench after the equaliser - leading to two more yellow cards.

With this draw, Kuwait finished top of Group A based on goal difference, and India occupied the second spot.