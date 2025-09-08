WATCH: Gurpreet Sandhu's save helps India beat Oman for first time in history

Skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a stellar save during the penalty shoot-out to help India beat Oman and win bronze at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Monday.

Sandhu, 33, dove full length to his right to block Oman's final kick from the penalty spot. The save came just moments after Udanta's miss, which kept the world No 79 ranked Oman alive in the contest.

Soon after Sandhu's save, celebrations erupted in the Indian camp as they beat Oman for the first time in football history.

The win also marked a sensational start to Khalid Jamil's tenure as the Indian national coach.