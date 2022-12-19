Log In
Football

Fan with Balochistan flag spotted during FIFA World Cup Final - WATCH

A fan with Balochistan flag was spotted on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

Fan with Balochistan flag spotted during FIFA World Cup Final - WATCH
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-19T14:56:15+05:30

A fan with Balochistan flag was spotted on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

In a now viral video from the the stands during the final, a man can be seen walking with the Balochistan flag wrapped over his back with a victory sign as a song played in the background.

A netizen shared the video on twitter and captioned, "A brave Baloch Hero with the national flag of Balochistan in the Final of the Fifa Worldcup. Balochistan is not Pakistan. #FreeBalochistan."

Meanwhile in the match, Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalties to be crowned the World Champion after 36 years. Both sides were level at 3-3 at the end of the match.

Football Football World Cup 
