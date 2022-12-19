Fan with Balochistan flag spotted during FIFA World Cup Final - WATCH

A fan with Balochistan flag was spotted on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

In a now viral video from the the stands during the final, a man can be seen walking with the Balochistan flag wrapped over his back with a victory sign as a song played in the background.

A netizen shared the video on twitter and captioned, "A brave Baloch Hero with the national flag of Balochistan in the Final of the Fifa Worldcup. Balochistan is not Pakistan. #FreeBalochistan."

A brave Baloch Hero with the national flag of Balochistan in the final of the #Fifa Worldcup.



Balochistan is not Pakistan.#FreeBalochistan



#FIFAWorldCup2022

#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/TaACPJgMqr — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile in the match, Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalties to be crowned the World Champion after 36 years. Both sides were level at 3-3 at the end of the match.