Football
Fan with Balochistan flag spotted during FIFA World Cup Final - WATCH
A fan with Balochistan flag was spotted on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.
In a now viral video from the the stands during the final, a man can be seen walking with the Balochistan flag wrapped over his back with a victory sign as a song played in the background.
A netizen shared the video on twitter and captioned, "A brave Baloch Hero with the national flag of Balochistan in the Final of the Fifa Worldcup. Balochistan is not Pakistan. #FreeBalochistan."
Meanwhile in the match, Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalties to be crowned the World Champion after 36 years. Both sides were level at 3-3 at the end of the match.
