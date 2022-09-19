Watch: WB Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri away to get into frame

Bengaluru FC was crowned champions of the Durand Cup on Sunday after the Blues defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake stadium. The night was especially memorable for a certain Sunil Chhetri as the Bengaluru skipper completed his set of domestic trophies.

However, the night will be marred by an incident which enraged Twitterati and rightfully so. Amongst many dignitaries in attendance, West Bengal governor La Ganesan was one. During the prize ceremony, the politician was seen slightly nudging Chhetri so that he could get into the picture frame.

One wonders. Who won the Durand Cup? Ganesan or Chhetri? The video has become viral now on social media, with a lot of football fans demanding an apology from the newly-appointed governor. Watch the incident here:

pic.twitter.com/UUK5RxEwIZ — Out of Context Indian Football (@oocsevensftbl) September 18, 2022

That wasn't it. Prior to this incident involving Chhetri, starboy Siva Sakthi, who scored Bengaluru's first goal in the final, was also on the receiving end of a push. This time, it was West Bengal Sports minister Aroop Biswas who wanted his face to come in the picture.

Watch this clip here:

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022



