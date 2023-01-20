WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi, Ronaldo in Riyadh

The footballing fraternity stood still once again to witness the meeting of the sport's two greatest players as Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi played against each other in what could perhaps been the last time.

The match ended 5-4 in favour of the Ligue 1 side, with Messi opening the scoring and Ronaldo contributing to his team with a brace. However, a certain Indian rubbed shoulders with the players before kick-off.

It was Bollywood's legend Amitabh Bachchan who was invited to the game to inaugurate the star-filled affair. The veteran actor is seen shaking hands with Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar, and all the other players, and exchanging a word or two with them.

Quite recently, another Bollywood star in Deepika Padukone found herself involved with football when she was present at the Qatar World Cup 2022's closing ceremony on the account of being fashion brand Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador.

Watch the moment when the 'Big B' of the Indian film industry met the bigwigs of football:

T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023



