'Warrior' Igor Stimac explains his red card act vs Pakistan

India football team's coach Igor Stimac, reacting to his red card a day after India's 4-0 rout of Pakistan in the SAFF Championship on Wednesday, said that he acted like a warrior and that football is all about passion and 'defending the colours of your country'.

Stimac got his marching orders after appearing to interfere with play just before the half-time mark, knocking the ball out of a Pakistan player's hands as he was about to take a throw-in.

Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. 🇮🇳💙🇭🇷 You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. pic.twitter.com/Jgps3hrmDP — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 22, 2023

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the red card might appear a bit harsh on his senior, but the referee had to go by the book.

"Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach," said Gawli during the post-match press conference.

"We did not initiate it, so I think we are on the fair side here of the incident," said Torben Philip, the Pakistan assistant coach.

The high flying Indian team will continue to have Gawli on the touchline against Nepal on Saturday, while Stimac can be expected to return in their last group match against Kuwait.