Veteran goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya announces retirement

Veteran Indian goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Saturday announced retirement from professional football, bringing an end to his illustrious playing career.

Arindam’s career spanned nearly two decades, during which he represented clubs in the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL), as well as the national team.

Arindam, a product of the Tata Football Academy, began his senior career with Churchill Brothers in 2008, winning the I-League at just 19.





He played for several clubs, including Pune City FC, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, ATK, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Arindam wrote an emotional note on social media saying, “From the suburbs of Kolkata to the Maidan - it all began with a dream. At 13, all I wanted was to play for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and one day face Bhaichung Bhutia. That was the dream.”

“What I didn’t know back then was how far football would take me. Two decades later, I look back at trophies, battles, and scars that tell stories. But more than anything, I see memories, lessons, friendships, and gratitude that will stay with me forever,” he wrote.

“I’ll miss the chaos and the calm, the joy of every save, the pressure of wearing the badge, the noise, the silence, the cheers, the pain. Most importantly, my body tells me it’s finally time to stop, but my heart will always live inside those goalposts.

“I’ll miss being the loudest on the pitch, sometimes screaming a few words that mum would’ve been upset to hear as she sat watching with her sisters, probably showing off a little. But dad would just smile and say, “Do what’s needed to win the match.” If they were here right now, I’d like to think they’d be proud of the man I am today,” he concluded.

In 2020, Arindam claimed the Golden Glove award. He also represented India in five international matches and was part of several national team camps during his peak years.

His journey with the national setup began after impressive performances in the Subroto Cup, which earned him a call-up from Stephen Constantine to the India Under-19 team, where he featured against Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Arindam made his India U-23 debut against Afghanistan during the 2009 SAFF Championship in Dhaka.