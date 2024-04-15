The venues of the ISL 2023 – 2024 playoffs and semi-finals announced

The Indian Super League announced the venues of the 2023 - 2024 knockouts and semi-finals to commence on April 19.

In a thrilling culmination, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the coveted maiden title of ISL Champions with Mumbai City FC securing the second spot, both teams thereby confirming their places in the semi-finals. Teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single-leg knockout matches to determine the other two semi-finalists. The semi-finals will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners over two legs playing the Grand Final on 4th May.

The Kolkata side defeated Mumbai City FC in the final league game to finish at the top of the table🔝#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ISL10🏆 pic.twitter.com/yEqhCa7xYU — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) April 15, 2024

Playoffs Schedule:



• 19th April: Knockout 1 – Odisha FC (home) vs Kerala Blasters – (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

• 20th April: Knockout 2 – FC Goa (home) vs Chennaiyin FC – (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

• 23rd April: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

• 24th April: Semi-final 2 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mumbai City FC

• 28th April: Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1 – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

• 29th April: Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mumbai City FC (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2 – (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

The venue of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season final will be announced soon.