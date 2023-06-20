Uzbekistan in sight, India U-17s take inspiration from Blue Tigers' Intercontinental Cup win

A point in the bag, India needs to take on Uzbekistan in their second Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup with confidence, feels Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

The India U-17s began their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam, and will now face Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, today, January 20, 2023.

“It’s very important for us to approach the match against Uzbekistan calmly and confidently,” said Fernandes. “We already have a point, which is a decent start if you ask me. Right now all four teams in our group are on a point each, and it would take just one good result to swing the momentum in our favor.”

As it stands, India is at the bottom of Group D, though all teams – Japan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and India – are on a point apiece. Both the games on Matchday 1 ended in 1-1 draws, which means that all the teams are on one point each with the same goal difference. However, a higher number of bookings received in the match against Vietnam means that India is fourth.

Malemngamba Thokchom celebrating his goal v/s Vietnam (Imgae via AIFF)

While the Blue Colts train hard for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign, they have also been keeping an eye on their senior counterparts, who won the Intercontinental Cup a day before, defeating Lebanon 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India head coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that the boys took a lot of motivation from the performance that Chhetri’s men put in, especially in the second half.



“The win against Lebanon certainly motivated our boys. Lebanon is a tough side to play against, and our senior team did well to come back in the second half to win the match,” said Fernandes. “It was a good lesson for our boys as well. It will be good motivation ahead of the Uzbekistan game.”

India U-17 left-back Malemngamba Thokchom played a key role for the Blue Colts in their first match against Vietnam, scoring the all-important equalizer that earned his side a point in the opener. His chip from 25 yards into the top corner earned him a spot in the Asian Football Confederation’s list of Future Stars for Matchday 1 of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

“It was a good goal by Thokchom, but we cannot dwell on that now. That match is over and done with. Our focus is now on the match against Uzbekistan,” said Fernandes. “They are a physical side, and we need to deal with them accordingly.”

India’s match against Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup will kick off on Tuesday, at 5.30 pm IST, and will be streamed live on Jio TV.