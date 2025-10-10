Who is Yohaan Benjamin, the first Indian footballer selected for the UEFA Youth League?

At just 18, Yohaan Benjamin has made history. The teenager has become the first Indian footballer to be named in a UEFA Youth League squad, earning a spot in Slovenian club NK Bravo’s roster for the 2025/26 season.

NK Bravo will face Portuguese giants and former champions FC Porto in the second round of the Youth League — a two-legged knockout tie on October 22 and November 5.

For Yohaan, it could mark a landmark moment: a chance to make his UEFA debut and test himself against one of Europe’s most renowned academies.

From Shillong to Slovenia

Yohaan, hailing from Maharashtra, has primarily developed his football career in Shillong with Shillong Lajong, beginning with the Reliance Football Development League in 2022.

Over the next few years, Yohaan became one of Lajong’s key young prospects. He was instrumental in their 2023–24 AIFF Youth League campaign, helping the club reach the final round.

His nine goals in 13 matches that season caught the eye of national selectors, earning him a call-up to the India U19 side.

Yohaan made his international debut during the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship, coming on as a substitute in the 69th minute against Sri Lanka.

Though he didn’t start any games, he featured off the bench in all four matches and finished the tournament as a champion, lifting his first international title with India.

After spending over three years gaining experience in domestic football, Yohaan decided to take the leap abroad. In August 2025, he signed with Slovenian champions NK Bravo, a move that marked the beginning of his European journey.

Just a few weeks later, he made his debut in the NextGen League, coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute. In his second outing, he struck twice — a statement performance that quickly established him among Bravo’s most promising young forwards.

Making History

That impact earned him a place in NK Bravo’s squad for the 2025 UEFA Youth League, making Yohaan Benjamin the first Indian ever to be named in the competition.

If he steps onto the pitch against FC Porto later this month, he’ll become the first Indian to play in Europe’s elite youth tournament, a stage that has launched many of the continent’s brightest stars.