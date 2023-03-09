Log In
U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v Indonesia- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE Action from AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between India and Indonesia.

Apurna Narzary celebrating with Astam Oraon against Singapore in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers. (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 March 2023 8:38 AM GMT

Indian U-20 Women's team will face Indonesia in their second match in Group F of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1.

India thrashed Singapore 7-0 in their opening game to start the campaign with a win and will look to continue their run against Indonesia.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-03-09 06:59:10
