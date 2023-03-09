Football
U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v Indonesia- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Action from AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between India and Indonesia.
Indian U-20 Women's team will face Indonesia in their second match in Group F of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1.
India thrashed Singapore 7-0 in their opening game to start the campaign with a win and will look to continue their run against Indonesia.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 9 March 2023 8:38 AM GMT
36' Neha is denied hattrick by a brilliant save.
The Indonesian goalkeeper makes a brilliant save as she deflects Neha's shot on to the post and India is denied their third goal.
India 2-0 Indonesia
- 9 March 2023 8:34 AM GMT
Indonesia is battling some injuries here it seems.
Substitutions for Indonesia as their midfielder injures herself in the middle.
- 9 March 2023 8:24 AM GMT
21' Neha scores another goal.
India adds another goal as it follows the same routine, a cross from right wing which is fluffed by Apurna Narzary but Neha is on the far post to bundle it home.
India 2-0 Indonesia
- 9 March 2023 8:23 AM GMT
20' Indonesia is making some inroads in the Indian box.
Indonesia is making some waves in the past five minutes as they have more possession but the Indian defense is standing strong.
- 9 March 2023 8:12 AM GMT
11' Anita is offside
India creates another attack as a through ball is played for Anita on the right wing but she is marginally off-side there.
India 1-0 Indonesia
- 9 March 2023 8:07 AM GMT
5' India scores first goal.
It doesn't take India much to open the scoring as Neha bundles one home from a fairly simple cutback from right wing.
India 1-0 Indonesia
5'
- 9 March 2023 8:05 AM GMT
3' Apurna hits the post.
That was a brilliant strike from the Indian skipper who collects a ball in middle, fooled two defenders, and let's fly one shot that hits the left corner.
Unlucky!
India 0-0 Indonesia
- 9 March 2023 8:03 AM GMT
2' India starts attacking the opposition box.
The Indian attackers get into the action as a ball is played for the skipper Apurna Narzary from the left wing but Indonesian GK comes to collect it before Apurna.
India 0-0 Indonesia