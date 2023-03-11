U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India knocked out on goal difference

Despite fighting hard in the final group game, U20 Indian Women's team was knocked out of the 2024 AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers after playing a draw against host Vietnam.

Both teams finished with seven points each but the hosts Vietnam went to Round 2 owing to their superior goal difference. India ended with a goal difference of +13 while Vietnam had +14

India started the qualifiers with two strong wins against Singapore and Indonesia and remained unbeaten. India defeated Singapore 7-0 and Indonesia 6-0.

Going against Vietnam in the must-win game, India started the match with an array of attacks. Vietnam was nervous and they lost multiple passes in the midfield.



India capitalized on these chances and Babina Devi produced a magical moment in the 12th minute to silence the home crowd.

The midfielder picked up a half-cleared header — from Neha's cross — around 30 yards from goal, took a neat first touch and let fly.



The ball rocketed into the top left corner, Vietnam goalkeeper Danh Thi Kieu My's fingers grasping at it but unable to do much more. It was a world-class goal produced in a crunch game.



It tilted the balance of play too. Shocked and a bit dazed, Vietnam started stringing together passes and controlling more of the game, while India looked happy to sit back and play on the counter. Chances flew at both ends, the hosts arguably the ones with the better ones. Babina, full of confidence, had another go from distance, albeit finding the goalkeeper this time.



Right on the stroke of halftime, Vietnam had its reward. The ball fell to Tran Nhat Lan in the Indian box, who let fly only to see her shot bounce off the post. Fortuitously, the rebound went through several shirts and fell back to her. This time, she turned, twisted, and placed the ball into the opposite corner to draw her team level.

Playing against a vocal, the Indian girls fought hard in the second half to make a comeback but Vietnam slowed the game and it was India's substitute Sumati Kumari and Mousumi Murmu who ignited some hope.

With a frantic few last minutes, it was Vietnam that reigned supreme while Indian players fell on their knees after failing to make the court for the second round of qualifiers.